Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Central Ohio health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Carl Landry
Community Outreach Division Coordinator
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5855
Email: Carl.Landry@va.gov
Bonnie Crawford
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Supervision
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5985
Email: Bonnie.Crawford@va.gov
Patricia Ufferman
HUD-VASH Supervisor
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5882
Email: Patricia.Ufferman@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Central Ohio homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care