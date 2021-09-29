 Skip to Content

Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Central Ohio health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Carl Landry

Community Outreach Division Coordinator

VA Central Ohio health care

Phone: 614-257-5855

Email: Carl.Landry@va.gov

Bonnie Crawford

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Supervision

VA Central Ohio health care

Phone: 614-257-5985

Email: Bonnie.Crawford@va.gov

Patricia Ufferman

HUD-VASH Supervisor

VA Central Ohio health care

Phone: 614-257-5882

Email: Patricia.Ufferman@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Central Ohio homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
