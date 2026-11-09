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Mental health care

VA Central Ohio health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Daniel Lee

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA Central Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Daniel.Lee70@va.gov

Veterans in Crisis

If you are a Veteran in crisis, immediately call or text the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 for immediate assistance. 

Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Other resources

  • Learn more about VA mental health services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Care and resources for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

  • Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

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