Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Central Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Dustin D. Doebert

Patient Advocate

Phone: 614-257-5290

Email: Dustin.Doebert@va.gov

Carlo Dixon

Patient Advocate

Phone: 614-257-5290

Email: Carlo.Dixon@va.gov

Sandra Dallis-Anderson

Patient Advocate

Phone: 614-257-5290

Email: Sandra.Dallis-Anderson@va.gov

Tyler Strine

Patient Advocate

Phone: 614-257-5290

Email: Tyler.Strine@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
