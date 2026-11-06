Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Central Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you experienced any issues that you have not been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jennifer L. Sharpe
Chief, Office of Veteran Experience
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Sandra Dallis-Anderson
Patient Representative (Advocate)
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Carlo Dixon
Patient Representative (Advocate)
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Terry Gorslene
Patient Advocate
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Enid Omaley
Patient Representative(advocate)
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Ronald E. Overby
Patient Advocate
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights