Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Central Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Dustin D. Doebert
Patient Advocate
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5290
Email: Dustin.Doebert@va.gov
Carlo Dixon
Patient Advocate
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5290
Email: Carlo.Dixon@va.gov
Sandra Dallis-Anderson
Patient Advocate
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5290
Tyler Strine
Patient Advocate
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5290
Email: Tyler.Strine@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights