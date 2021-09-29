 Skip to Content

Women Veteran care

VA Central Ohio health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Stephanie Blades LISW-S, CCM

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Central Ohio health care

Phone: 614-257-5562

Email: Stephanie.Blades@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

  • VA women’s health services

    Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Mental health care

    Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Central Ohio.

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Central Ohio and how they can help.

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

