Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH 43219
Intersection: North James Road and Grant Road
Coordinates: 39°58'49.73"N 82°54'44.29"W