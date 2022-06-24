Columbus VA 12th Annual Welcome Home Event

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2022

Columbus , OH — Columbus VA’s 12th annual Welcome Home event is Sat., Jul. 2, at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This event honors veterans of all eras and provides free entertainment and information about benefits they earned because of their service.

Veterans and their families are invited to stop by the Water's Edge Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy the swing and jazz sound of the Rick Brunetto Band, register for raffle and door prizes, and receive a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from the Columbus VA and several veteran service and community organizations will be at the Pavilion to provide information about benefits, programs, and services available to veterans. The Columbus VA will have staff available to help eligible veterans enroll for VA health care.

“It is important that we recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, interim director of the VA Central Ohio Health Care System. “This is just one way we can bring the community together to show our appreciation for all they and their families have done and help them access benefits they earned through their service.”

Sponsored by Columbus VA, the American Legion, VFW Ohio Charities, and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Welcome Home is held in conjunction with Military Family Free Days, presented by Bob Evans Farms, and is open to veterans, active duty, retired, reserve, and National Guard service members, and immediate family members.

A valid DD Form 214, military ID card, or VA patient ID card is required to receive FREE admission to Zoo.

For more information call the Columbus VA events line at 614-388-7787.

###

About the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System

The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System’s four Community Based Outpatient Clinics, standalone Mental Health Clinic and level 2 complexity Health Care Center offer a full spectrum of primary care services, evidence based behavioral health care, specialty medicine services, and same day ambulatory surgery for more than 40,000 veterans in 14 counties throughout Central Ohio. For more information visit https://www.va.gov/central-ohio-health-care/.