Director Named for Columbus VA

PRESS RELEASE

July 1, 2022

Columbus , OH — The Department of Veterans Affairs named Dr. Marc Cooperman as permanent director for VA Central Ohio Health Care System. Dr. Cooperman served as acting director since May 2021 and as chief of staff here since 2012. His official appointment as medical center director is effective Jul. 1, 2022.

“Dr. Cooperman has sound leadership qualities and proven experience,” said Laura Ruzick, VISN 10 network director. “I am certain he will be a valuable asset to our VISN, our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and most importantly, for the veterans we are so honored to serve.”

Cooperman has decades of health care and leadership experience. He first joined the VA family as a surgical consultant at Columbus in 2003. He served as the chief of specialty and acute care from 2007 until he was named chief of staff in 2012. Prior to joining VA, Cooperman worked in private practice general surgery, served as the director, division of trauma and chief of surgery at what is now Ohio State East Hospital, and was an associate professor of surgery at The Ohio State University.

Cooperman earned his BA from Yale University in psychology and his MD from Stanford.

Dr. Allison Arensman will continue serving as acting chief of staff for VA Central Ohio Health Care System until a permanent selection is made.

###

About the VA Central Ohio Health Care System

The VA Central Ohio Health Care System consists of four community-based outpatient clinics, a stand-alone behavioral health clinic, and a level 2 complexity health care center that offer a full spectrum of primary care services, urgent care, evidence based behavioral health care, specialty medicine services, and same day ambulatory surgery for more than 50,000 veterans in 14 counties throughout central Ohio. For more information visit https://www.va.gov/central-ohio-health-care/.