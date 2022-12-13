 Skip to Content
Executive Leadership and Service Chief Listing

Executives and service chiefs contact list.

Leadership Listing
Medical Center Director Dr. Marc Cooperman (614) 257-5200
Associate Director Chris Yingling (614) 257-5200
Asst. Medical Center Director Daniel Pignatelli (614) 257-5200
Chief of Staff Dr. Meredith Arensman (614) 257-5200
Asst. Chief of Staff Dr. Edward Bope (614) 257-5200
Chief Nurse Executive / Associate Director for Patient Care Services Susan Williams, RN (614) 257-5200
Deputy ADPCS Dr. Kristine Cope (614) 257-5200
Audiology (ASPS) Dr. Julie Brumbaugh (614) 257-5200
Behavioral Health Dr. Marc Clemente (614) 257-5200
Canteen Malou Padrinao (614) 257-5200
Care Management- Social Work Deborah Wilson (614) 257-5200
Community Care Tia Chaffin (614) 257-5200
Connected Care Paul Frazier (614) 257-5347
Dental Dr. Matthew Wellejus (614) 257-5200
Education Steven Neshkoff (614) 257-5302
Environmental Management Services Novella Fulmore (614) 257-5734
Eye Dr. Julie Henry (614) 257-5200
Financial (FISCAL) Nathaniel Musselman (614) 257-5265
Geriatrics and Extended Care Bill Bailey (614) 257-5200
Group Practice Management Tyler Winslow (614) 257-5379
Health Information Management (HIMS) Reva Franklin (614) 257-5661
Industrial Hygiene and Safety Robert Kirkbride (614) 257-5310
Information Technology Chris Baxter (614) 388-7000
Lab Dr. Peter Bauer (614) 388-7810
Logistics / Supply Chain Bernard Reuille (614) 257-5523
Patient Business Services (PBS) Angela Sparks (614) 257-5858
Pharmacy Daniel Knight (614) 257-5200
PMRS Dr. Andrew Iams (614) 257-5200
Police and Security William Robinson (614) 257-5429
Primary Care Dr. Primrose Sedmak (614) 257-5200
Prosthetics Brian Shelby (614) 257-5411
Quality Safety Innovations Michelle Love, RN (614) 257-5535
Radiology Dr. Julie Rutledge (614) 388-7388
Sterile Processing Service Ernest Johnson (614) 257-5699
Surgery Dr. John Kosko (614) 257-5200
UCC Dr. Hafiz Ayub (614) 388-7578
Veteran Experience Maya Williams (614) 388-7262
Volunteer Experience Traci Washington (614) 257-5488

