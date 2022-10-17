Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. This program offers an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Amy Lovell MSW, LISW-S
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
VA Central Ohio health care
Email: amy.lovell@va.gov
Jessica Bryant MSW, LISW-S
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
VA Central Ohio health care
Email: jessica.bryant6@va.gov
Care Provided
All Veterans are visited by the VA Central Ohio Health Care System's Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Team, who provide primary care case management in the foster home. Regular visits are made by our team, which includes primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dieticians, psychologists, occupational therapists and recreational therapists.
Medical Foster Home Features
- Furnished private or semi-private room
- 24-hour care plan; your caregiver lives in the home and provides hands on daily care
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long term care option, including through hospice care
- Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative
- Personalized care
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results
