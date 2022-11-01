Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

MISSION: To provide individualized psychosocial opportunities that will build on each Veteran’s strengths, abilities, needs and preferences while providing wellness tools and encouraging community involvement in meaningful self-determined roles.

VISION: To foster a collaborative network of relationships that will affirm, challenge, and inspire Veterans toward meaningful personal recovery. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to realize their purpose in life, and be a part of their chosen community.

PHILOSOPHY: To provide a supportive learning environment for those Veterans demonstrating difficulties with community adjustment, interpersonal rela­tions, medication, vocational and/or educational issues. The PRRC also encourages family or significant others to be involved in the Veteran’s treat­ment through support and family education groups.