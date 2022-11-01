Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
The Columbus VA PRRC provides a transitional education center to inspire and assist Veterans to reclaim their lives, instill hope, validate strengths, teach life skills and facilitate community integration in meaningful self-determined roles.
EMERGENCY PSYCHIATRIC CARE. For Veterans experiencing a psychiatric emergency during normal operating hours, M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., call Columbus VA mental health at 614-257-5631 or walk into our clinic for assistance. If an emergency occurs after hours, weekends or holidays, dial the Veteran Crisis Line at 988, then Press 1. Help is there 24/7.
Program Contact Information
David Meeks LISW-S
PRRC Coordinator
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: (614) 388-7346
Email: david.meeks@va.gov
Amy Brown CTRS
Recreation Therapist
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-419-5784
Email: amy.brown9@va.gov
Life Skills Enrichment Center
The PRRC Life Skills Enrichment Center is an outpatient Behavioral Health program that promotes mental health education, wellness, socialization, and community integration for Veterans living with mental health concerns. The PRRC Program provides therapeutic psychosocial groups as well as individual coaching to Veterans as they move toward their self-chosen recovery goals. The PRRC handbook (linked below) describes services and classes offered by this program.
For more program information, click the PRRC Handbook link below.
Mission, Vision, Philosophy
MISSION: To provide individualized psychosocial opportunities that will build on each Veteran’s strengths, abilities, needs and preferences while providing wellness tools and encouraging community involvement in meaningful self-determined roles.
VISION: To foster a collaborative network of relationships that will affirm, challenge, and inspire Veterans toward meaningful personal recovery. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to realize their purpose in life, and be a part of their chosen community.
PHILOSOPHY: To provide a supportive learning environment for those Veterans demonstrating difficulties with community adjustment, interpersonal relations, medication, vocational and/or educational issues. The PRRC also encourages family or significant others to be involved in the Veteran’s treatment through support and family education groups.
Hours of Operation
- Open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
- Hours can be flexible to cover the needs of the Veteran and their families.
- After hours services are available on an as needed basis.
- PRRC Veterans may also be seen for individual sessions with PRRC staff as needed.
- Veterans are expected to be scheduled for routine follow-up in the Mental Health Clinic for management of medication, as well as Primary Care for medical issues.
Course Offerings
The PRRC Program offers to Veterans a menu of daily group options and he/she can choose to participate in specific classes/groups that will assist with his/her own goals. Some of the services available to Veterans in the program include:
- Social skills (SST) and other psycho-educational groups
- Individual assessment and curriculum planning linked to the recovery plan
- Illness management and recovery groups
- Health and Wellness programming
- Various DBT informed skills groups
- Cognitive Enhancement Therapy (CET)
- Problem Solving Treatment (PST)
- Peer Support services
- Individual evidence-based psychotherapy (cognitive behavioral therapy, etc.)
- Assistance and support of co-occurring substance use disorders (SMART Recovery)
Program Phases
Under general circumstances, during the first few months to first year in the program, Veterans will pursue their recovery goals by taking classes that promote knowledge and skill building. Then, as Veterans become more confident in their skills, they might begin to take fewer PRRC classes as they start to apply these skills in a community setting related to their recovery goals.
Veterans can participate in the program as long as they need to in order to help them move toward their recovery goals, and Veterans that have graduated can return if their symptoms worsen and they need additional support. The phases are not formally set or documented for each participant, but rather serve as a guideline for Staff, Veterans, and other interested parties for what to expect in the Life Skills Enrichment Center.
PRRC Fall 2022 Group Schedule
Veterans can also join the PRRC via VA Video Connect for daily groups. Invitations to group sessions will be sent to your email from video.appointment@va.gov unless otherwise noted.
For detailed information about each program, click the PRRC FALL 2022 GROUP SCHEDULE link below.