Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
Columbus VA offers support, resources and programs designed to help Veterans quit smoking or using smokeless tobacco products. Our health care providers are ready to help Veterans who are ready to break the habit and quit.
Virtual Tobacco Cessation Support Group
Group meets Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. For more information on the group or to join in contact
Dr. Bill Kalush at 614-257-5200, ext. 52715.
Home Oxygen Clinic
For information about Columbus VA home oxygen program or oxygen safety contact
Kera Kalseth at 614-257-5673.
Program Contact Information
Julie Huston
Health Psychologist
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5383
Email: julia.huston@va.gov
Programs and Resources
At Columbus VA, our approach focuses on a proven combination of medication and counseling, and we offer several resources to help Veterans on their journey to become tobacco free.
Medications
Using FDA-approved medications, such as nicotine replacement therapy, bupropion, and varenicline, while you’re quitting can help you manage nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cope with the urge to smoke. Your VA provider can guide you through the available options to help you decide which is likely to work best for you.
Counseling
Combining smoking cessation medications with counseling offers you the best chance of quitting — and staying tobacco-free. VA offers tobacco cessation counseling, in person or over the phone, to talk about your tobacco use, ways to get tobacco out of your life, coping with triggers, and changing your lifestyle to remain tobacco-free. To learn more, contact your VA health care provider.
Tobacco Cessation Quit Line
Did you know? Tobacco quit lines can double your chances of quitting, compared with getting no support at all. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies for preventing relapse. Quitline counselors offer continued support through follow-up calls, and counseling is available in both English and Spanish.
Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday.
SmokefreeVET
Need a little encouragement while you’re quitting tobacco or smokeless tobacco? The free SmokefreeVET text message program will provide you with daily advice and support or you can reach out when you feel tempted to use tobacco or stressed about quitting using the words URGE, STRESS, SMOKED, or DIPPED.
Text VET to 47848 or visit smokefree.gov/VET to sign up.
For messages in Spanish, text VETesp to 47848 or visit smokefree.gov/VETespanol.
Stay Quit Coach
This mobile app was designed to help you quit smoking. Use it to develop a customized plan, taking into account your personal reasons for quitting. It will provide information, motivational messages, interactive tools for dealing with urges, and support to help you stay smoke-free.
For More Information
-
Self-Help
VA resources and more tips for quitting
-
Become a Smoke Free Veteran
Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your physical health, emotional well-being, and quality of life
-
Home Oxygen Safety
Veterans who use home medical oxygen and their family members need to keep basic safety issues in mind to avoid fires and injuries.