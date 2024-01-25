Community Emergency Resources

Franklin County

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV): 614-257-5499

The core mission of HCHV is primarily to perform outreach, provided by VA social workers and other mental health clinicians, to identify homeless veterans who are eligible for VA services and assist these veterans in accessing appropriate healthcare and benefits. In addition to its initial core mission, HCHV also functions as a mechanism to contract with providers for community-based residential treatment for homeless veterans.

Central Point of Access (CPOA): 614-274-7000

Call CPOA if you need shelter in Franklin County tonight. If you are eligible, they will complete an intake and assign a shelter bed at either a VA Emergency Shelter or community shelter bed in Franklin County.

Veterans and Family First: 614-629-9960 or 614-546-8119

The VA provides the SSVF grant to Volunteers of America Veterans and Family First Program in Franklin County. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.