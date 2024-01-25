Skip to Content

Community Emergency Resources

Click on one of the interest tabs below to view available resources.

Licking County

Daniel L. Kinnard VA Clinic

1855 West Main Street

Newark, OH 43055-1135

Main number: 740-788-8329

Mental health care: 614-257-5917

Hours: Monday – Friday 7AM-5PM

Franklin County

Columbus VA

420 N James Rd

Columbus, Ohio 43219

Main phone: 614-257-5200

Mental health care: 614-257-5631

Hours: Everyday 8AM – 5PM

 
Grove City VA CBOC

5775 North Meadows Drive

Grove City, OH 43123-4835

Get directions on Google Maps to Grove City VA Clinic

Phone numbers

Main phone: 614-257-5800

Mental health care: 614-257-5808

Hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 4:30PM

Marion County

Marion VA CBOC

1203 Delaware Avenue, Suite 2

Marion, OH 43302-6419

Main phone: 740-223-8809

Mental health care: 614-257-5200, ext. 2694

Hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 4:30PM

Muskingum County

Zanesville VA CBOC

2800 Maple Avenue

Zanesville, OH 43701-1716

Main phone: 740-453-7725

Mental health care: 614-388-7708

Homeless Resources

Franklin County 

 

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV): 614-257-5499

The core mission of HCHV is primarily to perform outreach, provided by VA social workers and other mental health clinicians, to identify homeless veterans who are eligible for VA services and assist these veterans in accessing appropriate healthcare and benefits.  In addition to its initial core mission, HCHV also functions as a mechanism to contract with providers for community-based residential treatment for homeless veterans.

Central Point of Access (CPOA): 614-274-7000

Call CPOA if you need shelter in Franklin County tonight. If you are eligible, they will complete an intake and assign a shelter bed at either a VA Emergency Shelter or community shelter bed in Franklin County.

Veterans and Family First: 614-629-9960 or 614-546-8119

The VA provides the SSVF grant to Volunteers of America Veterans and Family First Program in Franklin County.  SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.  This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility. 

