Community Emergency Resources
Licking County
Daniel L. Kinnard VA Clinic
1855 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055-1135
Main number: 740-788-8329
Mental health care: 614-257-5917
Hours: Monday – Friday 7AM-5PM
Franklin County
Columbus VA
420 N James Rd
Columbus, Ohio 43219
Main phone: 614-257-5200
Mental health care: 614-257-5631
Hours: Everyday 8AM – 5PM
Grove City VA CBOC
5775 North Meadows Drive
Grove City, OH 43123-4835
Main phone: 614-257-5800
Mental health care: 614-257-5808
Hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 4:30PM
Marion County
Marion VA CBOC
1203 Delaware Avenue, Suite 2
Marion, OH 43302-6419
Main phone: 740-223-8809
Mental health care: 614-257-5200, ext. 2694
Hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 4:30PM
Muskingum County
Zanesville VA CBOC
2800 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701-1716
Main phone: 740-453-7725
Mental health care: 614-388-7708
Homeless Resources
Franklin County
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV): 614-257-5499
The core mission of HCHV is primarily to perform outreach, provided by VA social workers and other mental health clinicians, to identify homeless veterans who are eligible for VA services and assist these veterans in accessing appropriate healthcare and benefits. In addition to its initial core mission, HCHV also functions as a mechanism to contract with providers for community-based residential treatment for homeless veterans.
Central Point of Access (CPOA): 614-274-7000
Call CPOA if you need shelter in Franklin County tonight. If you are eligible, they will complete an intake and assign a shelter bed at either a VA Emergency Shelter or community shelter bed in Franklin County.
Veterans and Family First: 614-629-9960 or 614-546-8119
The VA provides the SSVF grant to Volunteers of America Veterans and Family First Program in Franklin County. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.