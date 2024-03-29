Coshocton County Community Resources

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – Pathways of Central Ohio

Coshocton County Veterans Service Commission 318 Main St., Coshocton, OH 43812. www.coshoctoncounty.net/veterans/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc. 1730 Southgate Pkwy., Cambridge, OH 43725. ⸰ www.aaa9.org Local contact for AAA services. Serving Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties.

Coshocton County Adult Protective Services 725 Pine St., Coshocton, OH 43812. www.coshoctonjfs.org/adultservices.php

Coshocton County Department of Job and Family Services 725 Pine St., Coshocton, OH 43812. ⸰ www.coshoctonjfs.org/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless

For additional resources: Coshocton.pdf (ohio.gov)