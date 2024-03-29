Skip to Content

Coshocton County Community Resources

Community resources available:

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – Pathways of Central Ohio

Coshocton County Veterans Service Commission 318 Main St., Coshocton, OH 43812. www.coshoctoncounty.net/veterans/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc. 1730 Southgate Pkwy., Cambridge, OH 43725. www.aaa9.org Local contact for AAA services. Serving Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties.

Coshocton County Adult Protective Services 725 Pine St., Coshocton, OH 43812. www.coshoctonjfs.org/adultservices.php

Coshocton County Department of Job and Family Services 725 Pine St., Coshocton, OH 43812. www.coshoctonjfs.org/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless

For additional resources: Coshocton.pdf (ohio.gov)

