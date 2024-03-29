Coshocton County Community Resources
Community resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
Coshocton County Veterans Service Commission 318 Main St., Coshocton, OH 43812.
Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc. 1730 Southgate Pkwy., Cambridge, OH 43725.
Coshocton County Adult Protective Services 725 Pine St., Coshocton, OH 43812.
Coshocton County Department of Job and Family Services 725 Pine St., Coshocton, OH 43812.
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless
For additional resources: Coshocton.pdf (ohio.gov)