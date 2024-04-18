Delaware County Community Resources

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – Helpline Delaware & Morrow County

Delaware County Veterans Service Commission 149 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015 www.delawarecountyvsc.org/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰ ⸰ www.coaaa.org Local contact for AAAs services. Serving Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union counties.

Delaware County Adult Protective Services 140 N. Sandusky St., 2nd Fl., Delaware, OH 43015 http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/COURT/prob ate/index.php/forms service/guardianships/protective-services

Delaware County Department of Job and Family Services 140 N. Sandusky St., 2nd Fl., Delaware, OH 43015 ⸰ ⸰ www.delawaredjfs.org County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Delaware Veterans Treatment Court

Delaware Municipal Court

Call Veterans Justice Outreach for more information:

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army

For additional resources: Delaware.pdf (ohio.gov)