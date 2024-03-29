Franklin County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding resources, please call 211 or
– LSS 211 Central Ohio
Columbus VA
420 N James Rd
Columbus, Ohio 43219
Main phone:
Mental health care:
Hours: Everyday 8AM – 5PM
Grove City VA CBOC
5775 North Meadows Drive
Grove City, OH 43123-4835
Get directions on Google Mapsto Grove City VA Clinic
Phone numbers
Main phone: 614-257-5800
Mental health care: 614-257-5808
Hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 4:30PM
Franklin County Veterans Service Commission
280 E. Broad St., 1st Floor, Columbus, OH 43215
Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰
Franklin County Adult Protective Services 1721 Northland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43229
Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services 1721 Northland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43229 ⸰
Military and Veterans Services (MAVS) Veteran Treatment Court
Franklin County Municipal Court
Call Veterans Justice Outreach for more information:
Central Point of Access (CPOA):
Call CPOA if you need shelter in Franklin County tonight. If you are eligible, they will complete an intake and assign a shelter bed at either a VA Emergency Shelter or a community shelter bed in Franklin County.
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Lutheran Social Services
For additional resources: Franklin.pdf (ohio.gov)