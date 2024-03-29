Franklin County Community Resources

For help finding resources, please call 211 or – LSS 211 Central Ohio

Columbus VA

420 N James Rd

Columbus, Ohio 43219

Main phone:

Mental health care:

Hours: Everyday 8AM – 5PM

Grove City VA CBOC

5775 North Meadows Drive

Grove City, OH 43123-4835

Get directions on Google Mapsto Grove City VA Clinic

Phone numbers

Main phone: 614-257-5800

Mental health care: 614-257-5808

Hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 4:30PM

Franklin County Veterans Service Commission

280 E. Broad St., 1st Floor, Columbus, OH 43215 www.vets.franklincountyohio.gov/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰ ⸰ www.coaaa.org Local contact for AAAs services. Serving Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union counties.

Franklin County Adult Protective Services 1721 Northland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43229 https://officeonaging.org/aps/default.aspx

Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services 1721 Northland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43229 ⸰ www.jfs.franklincountyohio.gov/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Military and Veterans Services (MAVS) Veteran Treatment Court

Franklin County Municipal Court

Call Veterans Justice Outreach for more information:

Central Point of Access (CPOA):

Call CPOA if you need shelter in Franklin County tonight. If you are eligible, they will complete an intake and assign a shelter bed at either a VA Emergency Shelter or a community shelter bed in Franklin County.



Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Lutheran Social Services ) and Volunteers of America & )



For additional resources: Franklin.pdf (ohio.gov)