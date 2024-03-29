Knox County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
– Pathways of Central Ohio
Knox County Veterans Service Commission 411 Pittsburgh Ave., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050
PSA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰
Knox County Department of Job and Family Services 117 E. High St., 4th Floor, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 ⸰
Knox County Adult Protective Services 117 E. High St., 4th Floor, Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless
For additional resources: Knox.pdf (ohio.gov)