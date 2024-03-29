Knox County Community Resources

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – Pathways of Central Ohio

Knox County Veterans Service Commission 411 Pittsburgh Ave., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050 ⸰ www.kcvso.com/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

PSA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰ ⸰ www.aaa5ohio.org/ Local contact for AAA's services. Serving Seneca, Huron, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Morrow, and Knox counties.

Knox County Department of Job and Family Services 117 E. High St., 4th Floor, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 ⸰ County Job and Family Service departments coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Knox County Adult Protective Services 117 E. High St., 4th Floor, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 www.co.knox.oh.us/jfs/index.php/children family-services.

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless

For additional resources: Knox.pdf (ohio.gov)