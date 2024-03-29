Licking County Community Resources

For assistance in finding various resources, call 211 or – Pathways of Central Ohio

Daniel L. Kinnard VA Clinic

1855 West Main Street

Newark, OH 43055-1135

Main number: 740-788-8329

Mental health care: 614-257-5917

Hours: Monday – Friday 7 AM-5 PM

Licking County Veteran Services

935 Buckeye Ave. Newark, OH 43055

Licking County Department of Job and Family Services 74 S. Second St., P.O. Box 5030, Newark, OH 43058 ⸰ ⸰ www.msmisp.com/lcdjfs/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Licking County Adult Protective Services 74 S. Second St., P.O. Box 5030, Newark, OH 43058 ⸰ ⸰ www.msmisp.com/lcdjfs/

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless

For more information: Licking.pdf (ohio.gov)