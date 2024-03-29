Licking County Community Resources
Resources available:
For assistance in finding various resources, call 211 or
– Pathways of Central Ohio
Daniel L. Kinnard VA Clinic
1855 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055-1135
Main number: 740-788-8329
Mental health care: 614-257-5917
Hours: Monday – Friday 7 AM-5 PM
Licking County Veteran Services
935 Buckeye Ave. Newark, OH 43055
Licking County Department of Job and Family Services 74 S. Second St., P.O. Box 5030, Newark, OH 43058 ⸰
Licking County Adult Protective Services 74 S. Second St., P.O. Box 5030, Newark, OH 43058 ⸰
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless
For more information: Licking.pdf (ohio.gov)