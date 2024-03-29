Madison County Community Resources

For help finding resources, please call 211 or – United Way of Greater Dayton Area

Madison County Veterans Service Commission 1 N. Main St., Room 11, London, OH 43140 www.co.madison.oh.us/veteranservices/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰ ⸰ www.coaaa.org Local contact for AAAs services. Serving Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union counties.

Madison County Department of Job and Family Services 200 Midway St., London, OH 43140 ⸰ ⸰ www.co.madison.oh.us/djfs/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Madison County Adult Protective Services 200 Midway St., London, OH 43140 www.co.madison.oh.us/djfs/Audult_Protecti ve_Services.html

Madison County Hope Card - HOPE card.pdf (west-jefferson.k12.oh.us)

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army

For additional resources: Madison.pdf (ohio.gov)