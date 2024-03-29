Madison County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding resources, please call 211 or
– United Way of Greater Dayton Area
Madison County Veterans Service Commission 1 N. Main St., Room 11, London, OH 43140
Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰
Madison County Department of Job and Family Services 200 Midway St., London, OH 43140 ⸰
Madison County Adult Protective Services 200 Midway St., London, OH 43140
Madison County Hope Card - HOPE card.pdf (west-jefferson.k12.oh.us)
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army
For additional resources: Madison.pdf (ohio.gov)