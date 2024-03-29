Marion County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help in finding various resources, call 211 or
– Pathways of Central Ohio
Marion VA CBOC
1203 Delaware Avenue, Suite 2
Marion, OH 43302-6419
Main Phone: 740-223-8809
Mental health care: 614-257-5200, ext. 2694
Hours: Monday – Friday 8 AM – 4:30 PM
Marion County Veterans Service Commission 220 E. Fairground St., Suite 101, Marion, OH 43302
SA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰
Marion County Department of Job and Family Services 363 W. Fairground St., Marion, OH 43302 ⸰
Marion County Adult Protective Services 363 W. Fairground St., Marion, OH 43302
Marion County Veterans Treatment Court
Marion Municipal Court
Call Veterans Justice Outreach for more information:
Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter:
Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter: 326 W Fairground St Marion, Ohio 43302.
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army
For additional resources: Marion.pdf (ohio.gov) and RESOURCE-GUIDE-MARION-20230725.pdf (marioncountydd.org) and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services | Job and Family Services