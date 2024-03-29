Marion County Community Resources

For help in finding various resources, call 211 or – Pathways of Central Ohio

Marion VA CBOC

1203 Delaware Avenue, Suite 2

Marion, OH 43302-6419

Main Phone: 740-223-8809

Mental health care: 614-257-5200, ext. 2694

Hours: Monday – Friday 8 AM – 4:30 PM

Marion County Veterans Service Commission 220 E. Fairground St., Suite 101, Marion, OH 43302 www.marionveteranservice.com/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

SA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰ ⸰ www.aaa5ohio.org/ Local contact for AAA's services. Serving Seneca, Huron, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Morrow, and Knox counties.

Marion County Department of Job and Family Services 363 W. Fairground St., Marion, OH 43302 ⸰ ⸰ www.mcjfs.com/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Marion County Adult Protective Services 363 W. Fairground St., Marion, OH 43302 www.mcjfs.com/benefits/adult-protective services/

Marion County Veterans Treatment Court

Marion Municipal Court

Call Veterans Justice Outreach for more information:

Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter:



Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter: 326 W Fairground St Marion, Ohio 43302.

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army

For additional resources: Marion.pdf (ohio.gov) and RESOURCE-GUIDE-MARION-20230725.pdf (marioncountydd.org) and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services | Job and Family Services