Morgan County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help with various resources, call 211 or
– United Way of Greater Dayton Area
Morgan County Veteran Services 135 S Kennebec Ave. McConnelsville, OH 43756.
Morgan County Adult Protective Services 155 E. Main St., Rm. 009, McConnelsville, OH 43756.
Buckeye Hills Regional Council Aging & Disability Center 1400 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.
Morgan County Department of Job and Family Services 155 E. Main St., Rm. 009, McConnelsville, OH 43756 ⸰
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Community Action Program
For additional resources: Morgan.pdf (ohio.gov) and Morgan-Resource-Guide_Complete_4_12_22.pdf (mvesc.org)