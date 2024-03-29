Skip to Content

Morgan County Community Resources

Resources available:

For help with various resources, call 211 or – United Way of Greater Dayton Area 

 

Morgan County Veteran Services 135 S Kennebec AveMcConnelsville, OH 43756

 

Morgan County Adult Protective Services 155 E. Main St., Rm. 009, McConnelsville, OH 43756. 

 

Buckeye Hills Regional Council Aging & Disability Center 1400 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

www.buckeyehills.org/aging  Local contact for AAA services. Serving Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry and Washington counties.

 

Morgan County Department of Job and Family Services 155 E. Main St., Rm. 009, McConnelsville, OH 43756 ⸰ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

 

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Community Action Program

For additional resources: Morgan.pdf (ohio.gov) and Morgan-Resource-Guide_Complete_4_12_22.pdf (mvesc.org) 

