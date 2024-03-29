Morrow County Community Resources

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – Helpline Delaware & Morrow County

Morrow County Veterans Service Commission 143 S. Main St., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338 www.morrowcountyveterans.com/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

SA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰ ⸰ www.aaa5ohio.org/ Local contact for AAAs services. Serving Seneca, Huron, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Morrow and Knox counties.

Morrow County Department of Job and Family Services 619 W. Marion Rd., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338 ⸰ ⸰ www.jfs.morrowcountyohio.gov/ County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Morrow County Adult Protective Services 619 W. Marion Rd., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338 www.jfs.morrowcountyohio.gov/index.php/ adult-protective-services

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army

For additional resources: Morrow.pdf (ohio.gov)