Morrow County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
– Helpline Delaware & Morrow County
Morrow County Veterans Service Commission 143 S. Main St., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338
SA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰
Morrow County Department of Job and Family Services 619 W. Marion Rd., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338 ⸰
Morrow County Adult Protective Services 619 W. Marion Rd., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army
For additional resources: Morrow.pdf (ohio.gov)