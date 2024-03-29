Perry County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
– United Way of the Greater Dayton Area
Perry County Veterans Service Commission 121 W. Brown St., Suite D, New Lexington, OH 43764
Buckeye Hills Regional Council Aging & Disability Center 1400 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 ⸰
Perry County Department of Job and Family Services 212 S. Main St., New Lexington, OH 43764 ⸰
Perry County Adult Protective Services 212 S. Main St., P.O. Box 311, New Lexington, OH 43764
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): LSS of Central Ohio
For additional resources: Perry.pdf (ohio.gov)