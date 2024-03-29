Perry County Community Resources

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – United Way of the Greater Dayton Area

Perry County Veterans Service Commission 121 W. Brown St., Suite D, New Lexington, OH 43764 www.perrycountyohio.net/agencies-and offices/perry-county-veterans-service commission Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council Aging & Disability Center 1400 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 ⸰ ⸰ www.buckeyehills.org/aging Local contact for AAA services. Serving Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties.

Perry County Department of Job and Family Services 212 S. Main St., New Lexington, OH 43764 ⸰ ⸰ www.perryjfs.org County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Perry County Adult Protective Services 212 S. Main St., P.O. Box 311, New Lexington, OH 43764 www.perryjfs.org/seniors_disabled_adult_pr otective_services.html

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): LSS of Central Ohio

For additional resources: Perry.pdf (ohio.gov)