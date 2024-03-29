Union County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
– Helpline Delaware & Morrow County
Union County Veterans Service Commission 835 E. Fifth St., Suite B, Marysville, OH 43040
Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰
Union County Department of Job and Family Services 940 London Ave., Suite 1800, Marysville, OH 43040 ⸰
Union County Adult Protective Services 940 London Ave., Suite 1800, Marysville, OH 43040
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army
For additional resources: Union.pdf (ohio.gov)