Union County Community Resources

Union County Veterans Service Commission 835 E. Fifth St., Suite B, Marysville, OH 43040 www.co.union.oh.us/veterans/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰ ⸰ www.coaaa.org Local contact for AAAs services. Serving Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union counties.

Union County Department of Job and Family Services 940 London Ave., Suite 1800, Marysville, OH 43040 ⸰ www.co.union.oh.us/department-of-job-family-services County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Union County Adult Protective Services 940 London Ave., Suite 1800, Marysville, OH 43040 www.co.union.oh.us/adult-services

