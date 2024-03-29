Wyandot County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
– Pathways of Central Ohio
Wyandot County Veterans Service Commission 250 Highland Parkway, Suite B, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
PSA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰
Wyandot County Department of Job and Family Services 120 E. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351⸰
Wyandot County Adult Protective Services 120 E. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351⸰
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Mental Health Services for Homeless Persons
For additional resources: Wyandot.pdf (ohio.gov)