Wyandot County Community Resources

Wyandot County Veterans Service Commission 250 Highland Parkway, Suite B, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 ⸰ http://www.wyandotveterans.org/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

PSA 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 2121 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906 ⸰ ⸰ www.aaa5ohio.org/ Local contact for AAAs services. Serving Seneca, Huron, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Morrow and Knox counties.

Wyandot County Department of Job and Family Services 120 E. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351⸰ or County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Wyandot County Adult Protective Services 120 E. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351⸰ or

