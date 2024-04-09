Licking County Homeless Resources

The Salvation Army

250 East Main Street

Newark, OH 43055

Intakes typically 3:00pm, open 24/7

New Beginnings Shelter for Domestic Violence

If you are homeless and need emergency shelter due to domestic violence

60 North First Street, Newark

Contact:

Women, with or without children, who are victims of domestic violence.

St. Vincent Haven

115 Wilson Street, Newark

Contact: Helpline:

Men only.

Coshocton, Knox, and Licking County (SSVF): Licking County Coalition for the Homeless

Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)

The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.