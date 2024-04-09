Marion County Homeless Resources

Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter

326 W. Fairground St, Marion, OH 43302 US

Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter

24 Hour Hotline

or

Be Ministries Emergency Housing

193 E Church St, Marion, OH 43302

New Hope Homeless Shelter

13671 W Pattison Ave

Kenton, OH 43326

Delaware, Madison, Marion, Morrow, and Union County (SSVF): Salvation Army

Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)

The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.