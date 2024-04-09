Marion County Homeless Resources
Resources available:
Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter
326 W. Fairground St, Marion, OH 43302 US
Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter
24 Hour Hotline
Be Ministries Emergency Housing
193 E Church St, Marion, OH 43302
New Hope Homeless Shelter
13671 W Pattison Ave
Kenton, OH 43326
Delaware, Madison, Marion, Morrow, and Union County (SSVF): Salvation Army
Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)
The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.