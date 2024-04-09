Skip to Content

Marion County Homeless Resources

Resources available:

Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter

326 W. Fairground St, Marion, OH 43302 US

 

Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter

24 Hour Hotline 

or

 

Be Ministries Emergency Housing

193 E Church St, Marion, OH 43302

 

New Hope Homeless Shelter

13671 W Pattison Ave

Kenton, OH 43326

 

Delaware, Madison, Marion, Morrow, and Union County (SSVF): Salvation Army

 

Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)

The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation.  SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.  This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider.  Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.

