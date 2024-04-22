Skip to Content

Muskingum County Homeless Resources

Resources available:

Zanesville Salvation Army 

515 Putnam Ave. 

Zanesville, Ohio 43701 

1- 

 

Trulight Ministries 

807 Putnam Ave. 

Zanesville, Ohio 43701 

1- 

 

First United Methodist Church of Zanesville 

857 Putnam Ave. 

Zanesville, Ohio 4701 

Morgan and Muskingum County (SSVF): Community Action Program

Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)

The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation.  SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider.  Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.

