Muskingum County Homeless Resources

Zanesville Salvation Army

515 Putnam Ave.

Zanesville, Ohio 43701

1-

Trulight Ministries

807 Putnam Ave.

Zanesville, Ohio 43701

1-

First United Methodist Church of Zanesville

857 Putnam Ave.

Zanesville, Ohio 4701

Morgan and Muskingum County (SSVF): Community Action Program

Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)

The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.