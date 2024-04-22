Muskingum County Homeless Resources
Resources available:
Zanesville Salvation Army
515 Putnam Ave.
Zanesville, Ohio 43701
1-
Trulight Ministries
807 Putnam Ave.
Zanesville, Ohio 43701
1-
First United Methodist Church of Zanesville
857 Putnam Ave.
Zanesville, Ohio 4701
Morgan and Muskingum County (SSVF): Community Action Program
Supportive Services for Veteran Families (va.gov)
The VA provides the SSVF grant to various agencies around the nation. SSVF may help low-income Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This program aims to prevent homelessness and ensure housing stability among our community’s veterans and their families. Visit the website above to locate your local provider. Call them directly to complete a screening for eligibility.