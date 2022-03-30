Gain understanding of a whole health approach to care and begin to define your mission, aspiration or purpose. Begin to set personal goals around your health and well-being and learn about community offerings to support you. In whole health care you are an active partner with your health team.

To register ask your health care provider to place a whole health consult for you or contact Stephen Yarger at Stephen.Yarger@VA.gov

Intro to whole health is offered the second Wed. of every month from 9-11:00 a.m. and the fourth Thu. of every month from 2-4:00 p.m.