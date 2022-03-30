Whole Health
Columbus VAs whole health team empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond illnesses, injuries and disabilities and focuses on your values, goals and overall health. Whole health includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Getting started
Gain understanding of a whole health approach to care and begin to define your mission, aspiration or purpose. Begin to set personal goals around your health and well-being and learn about community offerings to support you. In whole health care you are an active partner with your health team.
To register ask your health care provider to place a whole health consult for you or contact Stephen Yarger at Stephen.Yarger@VA.gov
Intro to whole health is offered the second Wed. of every month from 9-11:00 a.m. and the fourth Thu. of every month from 2-4:00 p.m.
Other Whole Health offerings
The purpose of this workshop is to help you maintain control of your health care should you become mentally or medically unable to speak for yourself. We will review the VA advanced directive form and help you explore who would be an appropriate health care agent and how to be sure your wishes are known.
Join an advanced care planning workshop offered every Fri. at 3:00 p.m. The first and second classes each month are offered in-person and the third and fourth classes are offered virtually.
Contact John Fry at 614-257-5200 ext. 2164 or Tina Sinnette at 614-257-5200 ext. 2120
BAM! is a national VA program, part of the MOVE! program, designed to help Veterans improve their health by refreshing and recharging their physical activity. The program features low-impact exercises and a new physical activity routine each week.
BAM! meets one hour per week for eight weeks.
For more information about BAM! contact Adam Judd at 614-394-3428
The cycling and kayaking groups provide an opportunity for Veterans to make a social connection in a healthy environment and provide access to adaptive equipment for Veterans to participate in sports.
For cycling Veterans meet at Glacier Ridge and for kayaking Veterans meet at the Adaptive Sports Connections office in Powell, Ohio.
For more information contact Adam Judd at 614-394-3428
Horses for Heroes is an equine-assisted activity and therapy program tailored to address specific issues faced by wounded and traumatized military personnel, while also providing a supportive and therapeutic environment for their families and loved ones.
A monthly outing to the riding center is led by peer support specialists
For more information contact Rhonda Talbott at 614-907-6429
The Veteran's garden is available at the Zanesville, OH community-based outpatient clinic. This offering is open to all Veterans interested in maintaining a vegetable garden which includes weeding, watering, pruning and harvesting.
For more information contact Rhonda Talbott at 614-907-6429
Individual sessions to work with a whole health peer partner on personalized health plan and whole health related goals.
- Assist the Veteran in developing a personalized health plan that is based on what matters most to the Veteran; the plan is based on the Veteran’s own goals, values, preferences, and lifestyle.
- Partner with the Veteran with proactively taking action toward behavior change that is present- and future-oriented.
- Recognize that health is much broader than the absence of disease. The emphasis is on health enhancements/strengths rather than disorders/weaknesses.
- Support the Veteran in achieving their standard of optimal health that takes into account the mental, physical, and social well-being of the Veteran.
For more information about whole health coaching contact the whole health team at VHACOSWholeHealth1@VA.gov
The Minority Stress & Empowerment (MSE) group is an 8-week series, that is open to Black, Indigenous and all Veterans of color who are interested in addressing race-based stress and trauma. Providers are welcome to contact Whole Health Clinical Director, Dr. Nicole Jackson via email with additional questions or to consult about a referral. To secure a spot please contact Dr. Jackson or direct Veterans to reach out via secure messaging for a group screening and orientation.
MSE group is offered virtually on Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m.
For more information contact Dr. Nicole Jackson at Nicole.Jackson@VA.gov
MOVE!® is a national VA program that helps Veterans improve their health by making lifestyle changes and losing weight. The Columbus MOVE!® program offers interactive groups, individual sessions and home telehealth options.
MOVE! groups are available Mon. at 12:30 p.m., Tue. at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Thu. at 2:00 p.m., Fri. at 8:30 a.m.
Women's only group is available Tue. at 1:00 p.m.
For information about how to get involved with MOVE! contact Sarah Richards at 614-257-5200 ext. 2885
During each session a Veteran will learn a new Tai Chi move, review the previous lesson and practice linking the moves into one fluid series. By the end of the 6 weeks a Veteran will have learned 8 individual Tai Chi moves that flow together.
Tai chi is offered one hour per week for six weeks
For more information contact Adam Judd at 614-394-3428
Join us for 12 weeks of instruction in the art of Leather Craft, in the company of other Veterans. Participants will receive tools and materials and spend quality time with each other learning different techniques for decorating and assembling a total of eight different leather goods, including: 2 leather coasters, a magnetic money clip, a belt, a wallet, a journal, a cell phone wallet, and a lady’s clutch. The tools and finished goods will be yours to keep, or gift to someone special in your life. Instruction will cover stamping techniques, pattern drawing, carving techniques, staining, finishing and basic hardware installation.
Tandy leather workshops will be offered every Thu. April 28 - July 14. Workshop is offered virtually through VA Video Connect from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For more information about tandy leather contact Stephen Yarger at Stephen.Yarger@VA.gov or 614-812-8156
Veteran Arts Initiative (VAI) is a diverse creative arts program that aims to facilitate mental wellness, increase social connectedness, and create a supportive context for Veterans to form positive connections with the VA. Through a network of community collaborations with local and national stakeholders, VAI offers multi-disciplinary creative arts programs for Veterans and family members to foster therapeutic expression, promote resilience, and create social connections with purpose. VAI programs include visual arts, theater, dance, music, writing, group-based contemporary art interpretation, discussion, and exhibition.
Mission
- Confidence through creativity
- Pride through accomplishment
- Healing through collaborative activity
- Understanding through expression
For more information about how to get involved with VAI contact Heather Seymour at Heather.Seymour@VA.gov
Veterans Drum From Home is an 8-week program designed to connect Veterans with the healing power of drumming. Veterans will learn a variety of drumming techniques and rhythms designed to help alleviate stress and depression, ease pain and raise energy levels, and reconnect Veterans with the joy of spontaneous self expression. Every session concludes with meditation featuring a Tibetan singing bowl.
Warrior beat is available Tue. from 2-3:00 p.m. and Fri. from 2-3:00 p.m.
For more information about warrior beat click here
This class includes resistance elements and aims to reduce stress, improves flexibility, improves balance and build strength. All skill levels are welcome.
Yoga for weight loss is available Mon. 5-6:30 p.m.
To register call Stephanie Downard-Navarro at 513-614-6896.