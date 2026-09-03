Christopher Yingling

Prior to this appointment he worked as a financial specialist in the Department of Defense and was the Fiscal Service Chief at the Chillicothe, Lexington (acting) and Cincinnati VAHCS. Before joining the VA, he served on active duty in the Army from 2003 to 2004 and in the National Guard from 1997 to 2004. In his current role, Mr. Yingling will serve as a full deputy of the health care system, working closely with each department to meet the needs of Veterans and employees. He has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Southern Indiana and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Evansville. He is a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program class of 2021. Mr. Yingling and his wife have three daughters and one son.