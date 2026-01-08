Daniel Pignatelli

He has served our Veterans proudly over the past nine years and devoted his career to Veteran safety, quality, access to care and Veteran experience. Mr. Pignatelli began his VA leadership career at the Columbus VAMC in Quality Management and has held many prominent positions including Sail Coordinator and Health System Specialist to the Director. As Assistant Director, he works and collaborates with multiple departments to serve the needs of Veterans. He has direct oversight of Community Care, Group Practice Management, Patient Business Services, Veteran Experience, Informatics, and Clinic Health System Specialists. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and is Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certified. Mr. Pignatelli and his wife have two amazing sons.