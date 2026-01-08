She received her undergraduate degree in Bioethics from Princeton University, completed her Medical Doctorate from Dartmouth Medical School and received a Master's in Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business. Dr. Arensman completed her Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and the VA Quality Scholars Fellowship at the Atlanta VA. She joined the Columbus VA in 2019 and served as Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Education and as a staff physician in Orthopedics. She enjoys clinical teaching and engaging medical trainees in health care quality improvement and innovation.