PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The Columbus VA PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes and contribute to development of clinical pharmacy practitioners who are responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions and who are eligible for board certification and for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. Pharmacists completing a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Columbus VA will be competent, effective, and confident practitioners who provide expert pharmaceutical care to adult Veteran patients.
Point of Contact
Mallory Accursi
PGY1 Residency Program Director
VA Central Ohio health care
Email: mallory.accursi@va.gov
Residency Program Information
Site #44150
Match #123513
Overview of the Residency Program
The Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center is part of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System (VACOHCS) and provides primary and specialty outpatient care to Veterans in Central Ohio. Clinical pharmacy is highly respected and an integral part of patient care activities. Additionally, the clinic operates four community-based outpatient clinics in Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. The Ambulatory Care Center is located about 10 minutes from The Ohio State University and serves as a PharmD training site for PharmD candidates from various accredited colleges of pharmacy.
The VACOHCS offers an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency program. Residents receive training in various clinics and perform disease state management including Anticoagulation, Comprehensive Medication Management (CMM) for primary care, Home Based Primary Care, and Pharmacogenomics. Clinical pharmacist practitioners (CPPs) are also integrated into specialty clinics such as oncology, mental health, pain, and infectious diseases where residents can learn medication management for specialized patient populations. The residents will also spend time in the counseling and dispensing area of the main outpatient pharmacy. Residents participate in many aspects of pharmacy practice including pharmaceutical care, drug information, staff education, research, quality improvement, and/or systems process redesign projects, pharmacy and therapeutics committee meetings, medication use evaluations, pharmacy practice management, and pharmacy informatics. Residents will gain teaching experience by serving as co-preceptors for PharmD students from various accredited colleges of pharmacy.
Purpose Statement
PGY1 Program Purpose: PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, be eligible for board certification, and be eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Pharmacists completing a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System (VACOHCS) will be competent, effective, and confident practitioners who provide expert pharmaceutical care to adult veteran patients in the ambulatory care setting while demonstrating practice management and leadership skills.
Pharmacists will be trained in a collaborative health care setting to apply evidence-based disease state management and provide support to their PACT. By applying the knowledge and skills learned during this year, residents completing the program will be eligible for employment into entry level clinical pharmacy positions and have the capabilities of developing new ambulatory care services within the VA and other adult ambulatory care clinic settings. These pharmacists will demonstrate skill in providing education to pharmacy students, patients and other health care providers.
*Residents receive project time scheduled into their week at different times during the residency year. This time is intended for residents to work on projects assigned to different rotations along with patient care needs (workups, note completion, lab review, etc.). Residents are expected to use time management, organization, and flexibility to appropriately prioritize their responsibilities during this time to ensure meeting preceptor expectation and residency requirements.
Administration
The residency program is designed to provide one on one experience with the Chief of Pharmacy monthly throughout the residency year to learn about management-related activities vital to the smooth operation of a pharmacy department. The resident will spend one day per month with the chief and may have additional discussion sessions assigned.
Anticoagulation Block
VA providers refer Veterans on anticoagulant medications to the Anticoagulation Clinic where CPPs work with a scope of practice to initiate and adjust medication along with important ongoing monitoring for efficacy and safety. The rotation will focus on the management of warfarin, direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) and appropriate use of outpatient low molecular weight heparin. Residents spend time in warfarin clinic making dose adjustments, managing anticoagulation referrals along with population health management through a DOAC dashboard.
Comprehensive Medication Management (CMM) Block & Longitudinal –CMM occurs in Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) where clinical pharmacist practitioners (CPPs) have a global scope of practice, meaning that they are constantly learning and growing to find ways to help the primary care teams manage new disease states and meet Veteran care needs. The rotation will focus on chronic disease state management of common chronic disease states including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, tobacco cessation, hypothyroidism, COPD, anemia, and vitamin D deficiency. CPPs function as licensed independent practitioners with scopes of practice that provide prescriptive authority, giving the ability to initiate, adjust, discontinue and monitor medications as appropriate. Appointments are conducted in person, on the phone, or through a video appointment. The resident may have exposure to other services offered by the Pharmacy CMM Clinic including medication reconciliation, polypharmacy review, and deprescribing. After the block rotation, the longitudinal rotation begins and continues through the remainder of the year. During the second half of the year, the goal is for the resident to function more independently taking on more patients, manage more challenging patient cases, create relationships with Veterans to assist in improving their health, develop ongoing relationships with Veterans to help meet their individualized healthcare goals, precept APPE student(s), and step into the role of the CPP on the PACT.
Counseling and Dispensing –The resident will train in the areas of prescription processing and dispensing medications. During this time, the resident will increase efficiency in prescription processing and providing counseling to patients. The goal is for the resident to be independent early on and thus able to function independently as a clinical pharmacist in this setting. The rotation preceptors will provide feedback and regularly assess progress towards the rotation goals so that the resident is prepared for the staffing requirements. Additionally, the resident will spend time in the satellite pharmacy and work on Prior Authorization Drug Requests (PADRs).
Drug Policy –The resident will spend time working with the Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Clinical Services. The resident may have up to a half day per week assigned during a portion of the year (may be combined with assigned project time). The resident will complete a Medication Use Evaluation, participate in Adverse Drug Reporting, manage the pharmacy newsletter, and participate in topic discussions pertaining to clinical pharmacy and management. The resident will either be assigned to learn the process of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee or be assigned to help with cost savings initiatives for the department as a core component of this rotation.
Education –The education learning experience is a required, longitudinal rotation. This rotation provides the PGY1 resident with opportunities to develop skills for the provision of effective medication-related training. Examples of projects include drug information questions, journal clubs, continuing education (CE) presentations, and education/precepting of pharmacy students. The experience will be longitudinal and incorporated into the weekly schedule during project time along with the resident preparing projects after hours as appropriate to facilitate completion.
Home Based Primary Care
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) serves patients with complex chronic disabling medical conditions. The resident will spend 2 days per week for 8-10 weeks working with the HBPC pharmacist performing chart reviews, participating in weekly interdisciplinary team meetings (if schedule permits), completing CMM, and attending home visits as allowed and appropriate. The resident will make recommendations to optimize a patient’s medication regimen based on disease state specific therapeutic goals and minimize polypharmacy. The resident will participate in bi-weekly case discussions and article reviews during this rotation. Additionally, the resident will serve as a resource to the HBPC team for drug information and patient/provider education.
Orientation
The resident will work with the Residency Program Director (RPD) and/or designee(s) to review orientation materials for the residency program. Approximately 1 week will be spent meeting with the RPD and the remainder of the month the resident will meet with the necessary staff and have time to work autonomously on assigned activities. Activities include orientation to the staff and work site, residency year schedule review, Federal Electronic Health Record training, VA Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) introduction, Lean Six Sigma training, PharmAcademic orientation, Initial Skills Assessments/Reviews, Learning Experience Descriptions for core rotations, and VA policy and procedures. The resident will complete an initial Resident Development including self-assessments of strengths and areas of opportunity for growth. Residents are expected to practice time management and organizational skills to get started with key deliverables and projects for the residency year. Residents will not have assigned time beyond the first month dedicated to this rotation and will expect to begin to develop project management and time management skills.
Personal and Professional Development
The required yearlong rotation is focused on the growth of the resident personally and professionally as well with leadership. The leadership requirements are asynchronous with videos, articles, self-assessments, and reflections to complete. Monthly discussions build on the self-reflections and posts through discussion with PGY2 residents as available. While there is no formal time assigned for this rotation, residents find it beneficial to discuss some important topics such as giving and receiving feedback, work life balance, time management, and storytelling/speaking skills amongst others. To foster professional and personal growth, the residents are required to complete a monthly assessment where they reflect on important topics like emotional, mental, and physical health as well as sleep. They are also required to confirm they are following the ASHP Moonlighting hours policy and report any Moonlighting hours within this document. This assessment is discussed with the RPD monthly to identify any issues which have come up although the resident is always encouraged to discuss any concerns with the RPD as soon as possible. There is no time assigned for the completion of this monthly self-assessment and residents are required to find time to complete.
Pharmacy Project
The project will provide the resident the experience to design, execute, and report results of investigations of pharmacy-related issues. Pharmacy projects use the Lean Six Sigma process improvement methodology which seeks to eliminate inefficiencies in processes by identifying the root cause and developing and implementing solutions to address them. The resident will participate in a LEAN yellow belt training course and work on systems redesign yellow belt project to identify issues, and work towards creating, implementing, and sustaining a solution during the residency year. This is a required, longitudinal rotation. Residency projects may be worked on during assigned project time but do not always have time assigned and may require residents to work outside of business hours to ensure progress and completion.
Pharmacogenomics
The VACOHCS is participating in the Pharmacogenomics Testing for Veterans (PHASER) Program. This test can help individualize prescriptions for medicines used to treat several common health concerns, including pain, depression, anxiety, and blood clotting. The resident will complete e-referrals to interpret and help providers understand results once completed. The resident will also complete scheduled appointments with Veterans to discuss results and answer questions.
Specialty Clinic Longitudinal
This is a required selective rotation. From November through June, the resident will spend time in two different specialty clinics. For ~17 weeks the resident will spend 1 day/week in one specialty clinic and then the remaining ~17 weeks the resident will spend time in another specialty clinic for 1 day per week. The resident will choose from the following specialty clinics which are currently available, however expansion into other specialty areas is expected in the future.
- Anticoagulation – The resident will expand upon knowledge learned in the block rotation and continue to grow skills by following up on care plans provided and managing higher complexity patients and disease states. The resident is expected to create perioperative care plans. Additionally, the resident will precept a fourth year APPE student in clinic.
- Mental Health (MH)/Behavioral Health - The resident will work in the MH pharmacist run clinic providing CMM for MH conditions including but not limited to anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder. The resident works with Veterans to improve their mental health through both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic approaches in a collaborative setting.
- Oncology – The resident would work in the ambulatory oncology practice area including review of chemotherapy orders, management of adverse effects and experience in the pharmacist run oral chemotherapy clinic. Common conditions seen on this rotation may include but are not limited to solid tumors including prostate cancer, lung cancer, etc. and hematologic malignancies including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, etc. The resident will work closely with the multidisciplinary team to ensure veterans receive safe and effective antineoplastic treatment.
- Pain - The resident works in the pain clinic with a CPP who practices under a pain management scope of practice and provides comprehensive medication management for patients with complex pain needs. Core activities outlined in the individual scope of practice include medication prescriptive authority, assessments, consults/referrals, and laboratory and test ordering abilities for Pain Care Practice. The resident would work with the pain CPP and in collaboration with other healthcare professionals, including pain psychologists, physical therapists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, and palliative care providers, to bring medication management expertise to the team and enhance patient care. Patients are seen in-person, via video, and telephone appointments, with a general caseload of up to 10 patients/day. The Pain pharmacist may also participate in various pain-related workgroups and provide education to healthcare professionals and patients/caregivers.
Elective Rotations
Residents can select two electives to complete throughout the year. Availability of rotations is dependent on multiple factors including preceptor availability and resident interest/space.
Clinical Resource Hub – The Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) team serves a specific geographic region, or Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN). The CRH site team provides care to Veterans at their local VA health care facilities, or spoke sites, through telehealth technology or in-person visits. The CPPs assist with disease management as needed by the site requiring assistance, with a broad scope of practice in the Tele-Primary Care CRH.
Community Based Outpatient Clinic – The VA operates Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) as satellites of the main facility. CBOCs operate in mostly rural areas and offer primary care and some specialty services. Clinical pharmacist practitioners are integrated into the PACT model offering comprehensive medication management and drug information services. As the sole CPP in this environment, the resident learns to operate more independently in terms of time and workflow management. This rotation would require travel to a CBOC and is not located at the main VACOHCS campus.
Endocrinology - Opportunities may exist for the pharmacy resident to work in specialist clinics with the endocrinologist(s) and nephrologist(s) learning about specialized management of issues pertaining to diabetes (insulin pumps, U500 insulin, type 1 diabetes, and use of continuous glucose monitors), hyper/hypothyroidism, hormone imbalance, resistant hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. This rotation has a non-pharmacy preceptor who collaborates with a CPP preceptor.
Geriatrics – The Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) includes a team of health care professionals who are experts in the care of geriatric Veterans. The pharmacist on this primary care team participates in interdisciplinary meetings and assists the team by completing comprehensive medication reviews with recommendations that are adapted to the aging Veteran. The CPP also works with a scope of practice to manage chronic disease states with a unique lens to the aging Veteran and complete VIONE reviews.
Hospital In Home – The Hospital In Home (HIH) program provides a higher level of medical care to specific hospital diagnoses amenable to treatment in the comfort of a person’s own home setting. The pharmacist completes patient chart reviews on admission and every 90-110 days. Responsibilities include assessment for duplication of therapy, drug interactions, adverse reactions, therapeutic dosing, and appropriateness of drug therapy. The pharmacist serves as an interdisciplinary team member and is available for questions pertaining to patient care by HIH team members.
Mental Health/Behavioral Health – Residents will work with the mental health CPP to learn about cognitive, behavioral, and medical related interventions for complex mental health conditions. Residents would gain experience caring for Veterans in the outpatient setting with PTSD, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.
Teaching Certificate – An optional Teaching Certificate elective is available through The Ohio State University (OSU) College of Pharmacy. The resident’s schedule will be arranged to attend teaching activities and workshops. The course assigned by OSU may vairy but historically requires the residents to teach every other Monday from January through April. The residents are required to attend round table discussions with the College of Pharmacy faculty to enhance learning.
Women’s Health –The CPP provides the same care as other PACT pharmacists and additionally women-specific care for reproductive health and menopause. Additional responsibilities include completing medication reviews to ensure safety during pregnancy and postpartum care.
Other electives are possible and determined based on resident interest and preceptor availability as the year progresses.
Residency Video:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FC9kMeaatU
Contact Information
Mallory Accursi, PharmD, BCACP
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Phone:
Requirements for Acceptance
- Have a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from a fully accredited ACPE school of pharmacy within the United States or equivalent experience.
- Have a license in good standing to practice Pharmacy from a recognized State Board of Pharmacy or in pursuit of and eligible for licensure.
- Be a United States citizen.
- Participation in the ASHP Match Process.
- Submit application through PhORCAS (see below).
Supplemental Requirements for PhORCAS
- Submission via PhORCAS by January 2nd.
- Letter of intent, including career goals and objectives for seeking a residency.
- Official College of Pharmacy transcripts.
- GPA ≥3.2 from pharmacy school as demonstrated on official school transcript.
- For schools which use Pass/No Pass grading, require letter of standing from school indicating student is in top 25% of graduating class.
- ASHP standardized recommendation form from 3 references.
- A minimum of 2 references must be from preceptors from your work or experiential practice sites.
Ensure to include in application package all information that demonstrates involvement in projects, presentations that you find valuable for our reviewing committee.
Do not use Artificial Intelligence (AI) software in any component of your residency application.
Duration of Appointment and Benefits
One Calendar Year
July 1, 202X to June 30, 202X (52 weeks)
Stipend
$51,334 with health insurance and dental/vision insurance available. Payroll Calendars | GSA
Annual Leave
13 days accrued throughout the year
Sick Leave
13 days accrued throughout the year
Administrative Leave
Available for conference attendance or VA interviews. This is approved on a case-by-case basis.
Federal Holidays
11 federal holidays
Liability Insurance
You will not need any additional practice liability insurance during your residency.
Travel to Conferences
When funds are available, residents are required to attend the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. The RPD will work to gain approval for travel funds for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting or other conferences, but payment is not guaranteed. If approved, the facility may pay for registration, transportation, food, and lodging. The resident may be responsible for some of the travel costs. The use of dual appointment position can be used to earn additional funds to cover travel expenses.
Other
No financial support is provided to residents for rotations not scheduled at the main facility.