PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Home Based Primary Care

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) serves patients with complex chronic disabling medical conditions. The resident will spend 2 days per week for 8-10 weeks working with the HBPC pharmacist performing chart reviews, participating in weekly interdisciplinary team meetings (if schedule permits), completing CMM, and attending home visits as allowed and appropriate. The resident will make recommendations to optimize a patient’s medication regimen based on disease state specific therapeutic goals and minimize polypharmacy. The resident will participate in bi-weekly case discussions and article reviews during this rotation. Additionally, the resident will serve as a resource to the HBPC team for drug information and patient/provider education.

Orientation

The resident will work with the Residency Program Director (RPD) and/or designee(s) to review orientation materials for the residency program. Approximately 1 week will be spent meeting with the RPD and the remainder of the month the resident will meet with the necessary staff and have time to work autonomously on assigned activities. Activities include orientation to the staff and work site, residency year schedule review, Federal Electronic Health Record training, VA Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) introduction, Lean Six Sigma training, PharmAcademic orientation, Initial Skills Assessments/Reviews, Learning Experience Descriptions for core rotations, and VA policy and procedures. The resident will complete an initial Resident Development including self-assessments of strengths and areas of opportunity for growth. Residents are expected to practice time management and organizational skills to get started with key deliverables and projects for the residency year. Residents will not have assigned time beyond the first month dedicated to this rotation and will expect to begin to develop project management and time management skills.

Personal and Professional Development

The required yearlong rotation is focused on the growth of the resident personally and professionally as well with leadership. The leadership requirements are asynchronous with videos, articles, self-assessments, and reflections to complete. Monthly discussions build on the self-reflections and posts through discussion with PGY2 residents as available. While there is no formal time assigned for this rotation, residents find it beneficial to discuss some important topics such as giving and receiving feedback, work life balance, time management, and storytelling/speaking skills amongst others. To foster professional and personal growth, the residents are required to complete a monthly assessment where they reflect on important topics like emotional, mental, and physical health as well as sleep. They are also required to confirm they are following the ASHP Moonlighting hours policy and report any Moonlighting hours within this document. This assessment is discussed with the RPD monthly to identify any issues which have come up although the resident is always encouraged to discuss any concerns with the RPD as soon as possible. There is no time assigned for the completion of this monthly self-assessment and residents are required to find time to complete.

Pharmacy Project

The project will provide the resident the experience to design, execute, and report results of investigations of pharmacy-related issues. Pharmacy projects use the Lean Six Sigma process improvement methodology which seeks to eliminate inefficiencies in processes by identifying the root cause and developing and implementing solutions to address them. The resident will participate in a LEAN yellow belt training course and work on systems redesign yellow belt project to identify issues, and work towards creating, implementing, and sustaining a solution during the residency year. This is a required, longitudinal rotation. Residency projects may be worked on during assigned project time but do not always have time assigned and may require residents to work outside of business hours to ensure progress and completion.

Pharmacogenomics

The VACOHCS is participating in the Pharmacogenomics Testing for Veterans (PHASER) Program. This test can help individualize prescriptions for medicines used to treat several common health concerns, including pain, depression, anxiety, and blood clotting. The resident will complete e-referrals to interpret and help providers understand results once completed. The resident will also complete scheduled appointments with Veterans to discuss results and answer questions.