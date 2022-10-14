PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program

About our Program

The Columbus VA offers an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency program. Residents can receive training in varied clinics for direct patient care and disease state management including Anti-coagulation, Pharmacy Comprehensive Medication Management (CMM), also known as our Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinics, and Home-Based Primary Care.

Specialty rotations including Hematology/Oncology and Behavioral Health give residents a unique opportunity to work in a focused, pharmacist-run clinic managing oral chemotherapies or prescribing mental health medications to patients enrolled in the mental health pharmacy clinic.

Residents will also spend time in the counseling and dispensing area of the main outpatient pharmacy. In addition to providing pharmaceutical care, residents will participate in answering drug information questions, providing staff education, and completing research, quality improvements and/or a system redesign project.

Residents are involved in P&T meetings, medication use evaluations, and pharmacy informatics through the drug policy rotation and additionally complete an administration rotation with the Chief of Pharmacy.

Residents will gain teaching experience by serving as co-preceptors for Pharm.D. students from various accredited colleges of pharmacy.