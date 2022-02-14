Psychology internship in health service psychology

The Psychology Training Program offers an internship in Health Service Psychology accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA) Three funded, full-time doctoral psychology internship positions are offered through the APPIC National Match for doctoral students enrolled in APA or CPA accredited clinical or counseling psychology programs. Interns participate in training across settings within the facility and its CBOCs. Training focuses on inter-professional team care with rotation opportunities in mental health, primary care and specialty medical clinics.

The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit is scheduled for 2023. The internship is also a member of the Association of Psychology and Postdoctoral Internship Centers (APPIC)** See contact information below.

View brochure for program details: