Psychology Training Program
The Columbus VA offers psychology interns a wide range of training experiences within a supportive, focused environment. Our program subscribes to a practitioner-scholar model of education and training for the practice of professional psychology. We offer training in a number of empirically supported treatments and evidence-based practices. Information about our training model, training rotations, program structure, eligibility requirements, and application procedures can be found in our brochure.
APPIC internship match numbers:
We follow the match policies established by APPIC. We have one match number for all 3 internship positions:
General internship: 23411
Psychology training leadership
Jennifer Finnerty Psy.D., ABPP
Co-director of training
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-257-5861
Email: Jennifer.Finnerty2@VA.gov
Christopher Ray Ph.D., ABPP
Co-director of training
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone: 614-388-7028
Email: Christopher.Ray5@VA.gov
Psychology internship in health service psychology
The Psychology Training Program offers an internship in Health Service Psychology accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA) Three funded, full-time doctoral psychology internship positions are offered through the APPIC National Match for doctoral students enrolled in APA or CPA accredited clinical or counseling psychology programs. Interns participate in training across settings within the facility and its CBOCs. Training focuses on inter-professional team care with rotation opportunities in mental health, primary care and specialty medical clinics.
The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit is scheduled for 2023. The internship is also a member of the Association of Psychology and Postdoctoral Internship Centers (APPIC)** See contact information below.
View brochure for program details:
General eligibility and accreditation
To find out if you are eligible for VA training go to: Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs. All VA Training including the VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
The Psychology Training Program Policies and Procedures Handbook is available upon request.
Internship admissions support and initial placement data
Data program tables were updated 9/7/2021
*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/
**APPIC Contact Information:
Association of Psychology and Postdoctoral Internship Centers
10 "G" Street, NE Suite 440
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-589-0600