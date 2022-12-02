Trainee Onboarding

Online Training

Create Talent Management System (TMS) account immediately, or log into pre-existing TMS account. Email Melanie.Dickson@VA.gov with account information or any issues.

Do this approximately 60 days before your rotation begins.

Instructions for creating TMS account, and which specific course to take, are linked at the bottom of the page.

Complete the Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) course at least 30 days before your rotation begins.

Do not do any other training aside from the MTT, unless specifically told to. This includes the MTT-refresher, Privacy and HIPPA training, Government Ethics Report or the FISMA requirement.

You can complete the "refresher" course if you have done the MTT before. You do not need to complete the refresher course immediately after doing the initial course. Please only do the training once per year.