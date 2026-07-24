Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 3 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of VA Central Ohio health care’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 614-257-5200, ext. 5500, or call our nurse recruiter at 614-257-5200, ext. 5872.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Standard Forms(SF 15)
- Optional Forms(OF 306)
- VA Forms(10-2850, 10-2850a, 10-2850c, 10-2850c)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in central Ohio.
Contact us
Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center
Human Resources Office
2780 Airport Drive
Columbus, OH 43219
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 614-257-5200, ext. 5500