Environmental Management Service

Housekeeping staff:

1st Shift maintains the facility during the day by keeping it clean and in working order. They attend to routine cleaning and are prepared to respond immediately to any emergent situations that would threaten routine operations during working hours.

2nd Shift is dedicated to working after hours conducting terminal cleaning of exam and procedure rooms – and other spaces in the facility. They ensure the clinical areas are ready to receive patients the following day.

Both shifts are instrumental as a “first line of defense” in the never-ending task of maintaining a clean, safe, healthy environment for patients and staff.

Specialty team:

Pest Controller is constantly on the lookout for anything that creeps and crawls. Vermin are no match for the facility’s “Orkin Man” as he fights a never-ending battle against critters that could threaten the health of patients and staff.

Supply Operations manage linen services which includes the facility stock of scrubs, lab coats, sheets, pillowcases, blankets, bath towels, and wash cloths by keeping them all clean and available for staff and patient use. In an average month, this team manages a supply of more than 12,000 linen items mentioned above – cleaned, pressed and ready for use.

Furniture Move Services, working hand-in-hand with interior design, they do setups and takedowns for events. Whether it is setting up for small meetings, larger events, or reconfiguring or setting up office spaces, the EMS team supports the facility and makes sure things are all in place.

Team EMS is also responsible for responding to inclement weather – rain and snow - by placing mats at entranceways and around the facility to ensure floors are clean and to keep folks safe by mitigating the potential of falls because of wet floors.