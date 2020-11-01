 Skip to Content

Main location

Central Oregon Vet Center

Address

1645 NE Forbes Road
Suite 105
Bend, OR 97701

Phone

Central Oregon Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Central Oregon Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Central Oregon Vet Center - Central Oregon Vet Ranch

Located at

65920 61st St
Bend, OR 97703

Phone

Steel sign at Vet Ranch

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.