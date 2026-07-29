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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Central Texas Healthcare System's leadership team.

Director Myhaver official photo

Executive Director

VA Central Texas health care

Phone:

Kalpana Mehta, VA Portrait

Deputy Executive Director

VA Central Texas health care

Phone:

Man in suit and purple tie smiling with American flag in the background.

Chief of Staff

VA Central Texas health care

Andrew_T_Garcia

Associate Director

VA Central Texas health care

Phone:

Associate Director for Patient Services

Associate Director for Patient Care Services

VA Central Texas health care

Phone:

Amy Maynard in front of US flag

Associate Director, Waco

VA Central Texas health care

Phone:

Photo of Robert Farias

Assistant Director

VA Central Texas health care

Phone:

Williams_Solomon

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: