Mission and vision
VA Central Texas Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
Coming soon!
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
VA Central Texas Healthcare System serves Veterans in central Texas. Our hospitals are the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center in Temple and the Doris Miller VA Medical Center in Waco. We also operate a stand-alone multispecialty clinic in Austin, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics.