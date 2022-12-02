PACT Act Clinic

PACT Act Week of Action event

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?

Join us on Thursday 12/15 at our Temple Campus, Bldg. 171 Rm. A-25 from 10:00AM-2:00PM.

At the event, you can ask questions, enroll in VA health care, get help submitting a benefits claim, and more. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!

And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.