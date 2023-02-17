Advanced Medical Support Assistant, Hiring Fair

Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is having a job fair!

If you have experience working in Medical/Dental office settings, collaborating and communicating with a range of medical clinicians across multiple disciplines, can organize work to meet deadlines, have the ability to communicate professionally with internal and external customers, and can schedule across interdisciplinary coordinated care, this may be the perfect job for you!

We are hiring positions for Advanced Medical Support Assistants. Open to Veterans and non-Veterans.

Required documents:

*Must be a U.S. citizen

*Please bring PRINTED resume

*Two work references

*Two forms of identification

*DD 214, member 4, and VA

disability letter (if applicable)

We look forward to meeting you!