WACO PACT ACT Clinic

VA PACT ACT Clinic - Waco

Calling all Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans and their survivors! A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Want to learn more about what this historic law could mean for you and your family?

It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! And if you can’t make it, visit us at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about PACT Act-related health care and benefits.

Don’t wait, get what you have earned and apply today.