Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

Our Temple Main Campus, Austin, and Waco sites will be observing the national Prescription Medication Take-Back day on Friday, 04/21/23.