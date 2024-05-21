Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen heroes.

When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT Where: Avenue of Flags 4800 Memorial Drive Waco, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Join the Central TX Veterans Health Care System on our Waco campus as we remember and honor the brave heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come and pay tribute to the legacy of courage, dedication and selflessness of our fallen heroes.