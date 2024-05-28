Red, White, and Blue Employment Spectacular - Waco, TX job fair, employment, VR&E When: Sun. May 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Waco VA Regional Office 701 Clay Avenue Waco, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Waco VA Regional Office Cost: Free





All Veterans and Service members are invited to join Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) for an in-person job fair featuring up to twenty employers in multiple industries (IT, medical, financial, federal and state agencies, sales, etc). Regional Office staff will also be available to answer questions about VR&E and other VA programs.