VISN17 Tele-townhall focused on Women Veterans

When: Thu. May 30, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Please register to join VISN17 on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. for a tele-townhall focused on Texas Women Veterans' health. Topics include Preventative Care, Reproductive Health, Gynecology, and Mental Health. Questions may be submitted and answered live or through individual follow-up after the event.