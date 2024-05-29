Central TX VA Juneteenth Celebration
Central TX VA Juneteenth celebration in Temple, TX.
When:
Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
Performance and program will take place in the 1st floor Atrium. Vendors will be in the Canteen, Room BB103.
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX
Cost:
Free
Join the Central TX VA in Temple for a Juneteenth celebration featuring Miss Juneteenth, a performance by the VCC Copperettes, and guest speaker and community advocate, Rhonda Brown. Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the atrium in Building 204 (Teague hospital).