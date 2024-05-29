Mobile Food Pantry - Killeen
Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans
When:
Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Midtown Mall, Suite 400
Killeen, TX
Cost:
Free
The Central Texas Food Bank and your Killeen VA Outpatient Clinic are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.
Date: Every 2nd Friday of the month
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location:
Killeen VA Outpatient Clinic
1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Midtown Mall, Suite 400
Killeen, TX 76541-7292
For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179
Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT