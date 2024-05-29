Mobile Food Pantry - Killeen

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When: Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Repeats Where: 1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Midtown Mall, Suite 400 Killeen, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Killeen VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Central Texas Food Bank and your Killeen VA Outpatient Clinic are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 2nd Friday of the month

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location:

Killeen VA Outpatient Clinic

1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Midtown Mall, Suite 400

Killeen, TX 76541-7292



For more info contact:

Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534

Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179