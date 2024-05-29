Skip to Content

Mobile Food Pantry - Killeen

Central TX Food Bank Truck

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When:

Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Repeats

Where:

1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Midtown Mall, Suite 400

Killeen, TX

Cost:

Free

The Central Texas Food Bank and your Killeen VA Outpatient Clinic are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 2nd Friday of the month
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: 
Killeen VA Outpatient Clinic
1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Midtown Mall, Suite 400
Killeen, TX 76541-7292

For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179

Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Last updated: