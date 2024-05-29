Mobile Food Pantry - Austin
Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans
When:
Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT
Where:
7901 Metropolis Drive
Austin, TX
Cost:
Free
The Central Texas Food Bank and your Austin VA Outpatient Clinic are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.
Date: Every 3rd Friday of the month
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location:
Austin VA Outpatient Clinic
7901 Metropolis Dr.
Austin, TX 78744
For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179
Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT
Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT
Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT
Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT