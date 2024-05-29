Mobile Food Pantry - Austin

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT Repeats 
Where: 7901 Metropolis Drive Austin, TX





The Central Texas Food Bank and your Austin VA Outpatient Clinic are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 3rd Friday of the month

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location:

Austin VA Outpatient Clinic

7901 Metropolis Dr.

Austin, TX 78744



For more info contact:

Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534

Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179