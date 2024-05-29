Mobile Food Pantry - Waco

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When: Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Repeats Where: Behind Building 92 4800 Memorial Drive Waco, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





The Central Texas Food Bank and your Waco VA are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 1st Wednesday of the month

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location:

Doris Miller VA Medical Center

4800 Memorial Drive

Waco, TX 76711



For more info contact:

Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534

Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179