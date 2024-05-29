Skip to Content

Mobile Food Pantry - Waco

Central TX Food Bank Truck

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When:

Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Repeats

Where:

Behind Building 92

4800 Memorial Drive

Waco, TX

Cost:

Free

The Central Texas Food Bank and your Waco VA are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 1st Wednesday of the month
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: 
Doris Miller VA Medical Center
4800 Memorial Drive
Waco, TX 76711

For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179

Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

