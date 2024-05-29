Mobile Food Pantry - Waco
Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans
When:
Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Behind Building 92
4800 Memorial Drive
Waco, TX
Cost:
Free
The Central Texas Food Bank and your Waco VA are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.
Date: Every 1st Wednesday of the month
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location:
Doris Miller VA Medical Center
4800 Memorial Drive
Waco, TX 76711
For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179
Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT